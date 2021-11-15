Taylor Swift conquers ‘SLN’ with a 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ [Watch]

Taylor Swift stole the show at Saturday Night Live. She performed the song ‘All Too Well’ from her newly re-recorded ‘Red’ (Taylor‘s Version) album. The song originally had five minutes in length, and now it’s stretched to ten. While she was on stage, the short film accompanying the new version of the song was projected in the background, starring Sadie Sink (‘Stranger Things’) and Dylan O‘Brien (’The Maze Runner‘, ’Teen Wolf‘ ... ). The short film was written by the artist herself.

‘All Too Well’ tells the story of her experience after breaking up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010, when Taylor was 21 and Jake 29. Rumors about the break up suggested that Gyllenhaal was not comfortable with the media attention they began to receive, nor with the age difference between the two.

‘All Too Well’ Lyrics

Verse 1

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

But something ‘bout it felt like home somehow

And I left my scarf there at your sister‘s house

And you‘ve still got it in your drawer, even now

Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze

We‘re singing in the car, getting lost upstate

Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

And I can picture it after all these days

Pre-Chorus

And I know it‘s long gone and

That magic‘s not here no more

And I might be okay, but I‘m not fine at all

Oh, oh, oh

Verse 2

Photo album on the counter,

your cheeks were turning red

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed

And your mother‘s telling stories ’bout you on the tee-ball team

You tell me ‘bout your past, thinking your future was me

And you were tossing me the car keys, fuck the patriarchy

Key chain on the ground, we were always skipping town

And I was thinking on the drive down, any time now

He‘s gonna say it’s love, you never called it what it was

‘Til we were dead and gone and buried

Check the pulse and come back swearing it‘s the same

After three months in the grave

And then you wondered where it went to as I reached for you

But all I felt was shame and you held my lifeless frame

Pre-Chorus

And I know it‘s long gone and

That magic‘s not here no more

And I might be okay, but I‘m not fine at all

Oh, oh, oh

Chorus

‘Cause there we are again in the middle of the night

We‘re dancing ’round the kitchen in the refrigerator light

Down the stairs, I was thereI remember it all too well

And there we are again when nobody had to know

You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath

Sacred prayer, and we‘d swear

To remember it all too well, yeah

Bridge

Well maybe we got lost in translation

Maybe I asked for too much

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece

‘Til you tore it all up

Running scared, I was there

I remember it all too well

And you call me up again

Just to break me like a promise

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

I‘m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here

‘Cause I remember it all, all, all

Verse 3

They say all‘s well that ends well

But I‘m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind

You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine

And that made me want to die

The idea you had of me, who was she?

A never-needy ever lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you

Not weeping in a party bathroom

Some actress asking me what happened, you, that‘s what happened, you

You who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes

Sipping coffee like you‘re on a late night show

But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come

And he said, “It‘s supposed to be fun turning twenty-one”

Chorus

Time won‘t fly, it’s like I‘m paralyzed by it

I‘d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it

After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me

You can‘t get rid of it

‘Cause you remember it all too well, yeah

‘Cause there we are again when I loved you so

Back before you lost the one real thing you‘ve ever known