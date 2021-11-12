Christian Nodal takes to Instagram Live to air out issues with his label

Christian Nodal is opening up about some major changes in his career.

The singer took to Instagram Live this week to announce that he no longer has a recording contract with Universal Music Latino. Nodal--who is one of the most successful regional Mexican acts in the market with 2.1 billion U.S. career, according to Billboard--went to social media in response to a “veto” issued by his label.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Universal sent out a letter asking interested parties to refrain from marketing, distributing, and/or promoting recordings with Christian.

“I’m doing this live because I want to clarify things. Many fans are worried with what’s happening with me and my career these past few days,” said the 22-year-old. “I don’t have a contract with Universal. Universal didn’t want me to leave but I’ve given them five years of my work and I did what I was supposed to do. I worked hard giving my 100%.”

He continued, “I have a federal judge’s order that denies whatever Universal is asking for. I can continue to collaborate with any artist I want. There’s new music coming soon, many surprises. I’m at the peak of my carreer. Don’t believe what they’re saying, I’m not vetoed.”

For Universal’s part, they have not yet spoken on the contract dispute.

Nodal is the latest artist to come to social media in order to air their greivances with record labels. Just last week, on November 5, Natanael Cano announced that he wants out of his contract with Rancho Humilde, the label that signed him back in 2019.

The Mexican superstar’s IG Live also took place at the peak of Paulo Londra and Big Ligas’ contract dispute, which was resolved in a Miami courtroom on Wednesday morning after a two-year legal battle.

Big Ligas alleged breach of contract while Londra filed his own suit accusing Big Ligas partners Cristian Salazar and Ovy on the Drums of fraud and negligent representation. These lawsuits put a spotlight on the perils of young acts signing contracts without properly understanding the legal ramifications of their deals, which a lot of starts are fighting back against now.