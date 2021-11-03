See new dad Macaulay Culkin walk in Gucci’s star-studded runway show

Walking the runway isn’t just for models anymore.

Gucci hosted a star-studden runway show on Tuesday, November 2 in Los Angeles, which saw some of the industry’s finest walk along Hollywood Boulevard.

Macaulay Culkin was among the many celebrities to walk in the show, wearing a Hawaiian-print shirt with a colorful bomber jacket, oversized khaki slacks and black clogs with Gucci’s signature horsebit for the 2021 Gucci Love Parade. His look was finished with a white belt with the iconic Gucci buckle.

The actor’s unexpected fashion moment comes just a few months after he became a dad, welcoming son Dakota with Brenda Song back in April.

Other stars who appeared in the show and modeled Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s spring-summer 2022 collection included Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

According to reports from Vogue, the celebs walked along the iconic Los Angeles street outside the TCL Chinese Theatre to music by Björk, including songs like “All is Full of Love” and “Big Time Sensuality.”