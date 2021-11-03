See new dad Macaulay Culkin walk in Gucci’s star-studded runway show

Walking the runway isn’t just for models anymore.
Gucci hosted a star-studden runway show on Tuesday, November 2 in Los Angeles, which saw some of the industry’s finest walk along Hollywood Boulevard.
Macaulay Culkin was among the many celebrities to walk in the show, wearing a Hawaiian-print shirt with a colorful bomber jacket, oversized khaki slacks and black clogs with Gucci’s signature horsebit for the 2021 Gucci Love Parade. His look was finished with a white belt with the iconic Gucci buckle.
The actor’s unexpected fashion moment comes just a few months after he became a dad, welcoming son Dakota with Brenda Song back in April.
Other stars who appeared in the show and modeled Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s spring-summer 2022 collection included Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
According to reports from Vogue, the celebs walked along the iconic Los Angeles street outside the TCL Chinese Theatre to music by Björk, including songs like “All is Full of Love” and “Big Time Sensuality.”
Michele was reportedly inspired by Hollywood stars and glamour of the past, and, in part, stories of Tinseltown from his mother, a former film production company assistant.
Of course, the celebrities who hit the runway weren’t the only stars in attendance. Other A-listers spotted enjoying the show included Diane Keaton, Salma Hayek, Vanessa Bryant, Lizzo, and Miley Cyrus.
Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow were also in attendance, shocking fans with just how close they really are, considering the fact that Johnson is dating Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin.
Jared Leto’s participation in the show comes just ahead of the release of House of Gucci, a film that follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.
In the movie, Leto portrays fashion designer Paolo Gucci.