Shakira reveals she accidentally dyed her hair black the night before her Super Bowl performance

We all know Shakira absolutely killed her performance at the Super Bowl in 2020--but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have to deal with some drama beforehand.

The superstar hit the stage with Jennifer Lopez during the coveted Pepsi halftime show, but when Shakira went to touch up her hair color the night before, she ended up dealing with a major beauty mishap.

“You wouldn’t believe what happened to me the night before the Super Bowl,” she revealed in a digital cover story for Glamour UK. “So I was dying my hair the night before the Super Bowl, with the exact same hair dye that I use every time. And that night, my hair decided to turn black!”

She went on to say: “It was [also] my birthday. It was almost midnight. And of course, the next day I had to be up and ready and perfect and fresh. But no, of course there had to be some kind of drama, especially before the Super Bowl! I was freaking out.”

The Colombian singer and her colorist immediately got to work in an effort to dye her hair back to its usual color, but it was far from an easy process.

“We had to dye it again, using 40 [volume] peroxide water. My scalp got really irritated,” she admitted. “A lot of stuff happened after that.”

Shakira went on to say that her hair can be “the biggest source of suffering in my life,” joking, “I couldn’t even begin to tell you, things that happen to me only happen to me and my hair.”

“But I [will] tell you something, my hair does really cruel things to me because it’s always keeping me on the edge, but it also survives a lot,” she added. “It’s very resilient.”

Desipte the struggles beforehand, Shakira insists she has no regrets, saying she felt as though the 12-minute performance was a “responsibility” of hers.