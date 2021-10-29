Chrissy Teigen says she and John Legend don’t get invited to a lot of weddings

Chrissy Teigen made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about her upcoming cookbook, her past year, her relationship with her husband John Legend and why, for some reason, they don’t get invited to many weddings.

Tiegen made an appearance on The Tonight Show in order to promote her new cookbook.

Teigen explains that even though she loves weddings, people just don’t invite them. “We‘re never invited to weddings,” she said. “I think people assume that we can’t go, so we really don‘t get very many invites. It’s so sad. I like them a lot.” She said. Then, she joked that when they do get invited there’s always a piano conveniently placed. “There always just happens to be a piano, and then you‘re like, ’Oh, John.’ Every time. [We‘re like], ’That‘s so crazy [there’s a piano]. How odd!‘”

When speaking about her cookbook, Teigen explained that she wanted it to be comforting, colorful and bright, something to bring happiness to people during these tough times. “I was like, ‘It’s a must. I want it to be colorful and fun, and I want the recipes to be comforting for people.‘ It’s everything that we need in the time that we wrote it,” she said.

Chrissy Teigen has had a rough year. She’s spoken up about her experiences with losing her son, Jack, who was stillborn, and how that has affected her life and changed her. A year after her miscarriage, she dedicated an Instagram post to him. She wrote, “and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

Teigen was also involved in a bullying scandal, which pushed her to stop drinking and to view life differently. “I look at my kids and what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn‘t doing that was, I think, the hardest part for me,” she said. The bullying accusations came from model Courtney Stodden, who accused Teigen of sending her cruel tweets.