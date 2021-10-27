Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after bullying scandal: ‘How could I have done that?’

Chrissy Teigen is looking back at her controversial bullying accusations, revealing she has reflected and is now a “stronger person.”

The 35-year-old model talked about the situation during her latest television interview, admitting she is 100 days sober and feels “very clearheaded.”

“I look at my kids and what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn‘t doing that was, I think, the hardest part for me,” she stated.

Chrissy first addressed the accusations in June, apologizing after the 27-year-old model Courtney Stodden talked about a series of cruel tweets and messages sent by Teigen.

The model confessed that she needed to step back and learn from her mistakes, “Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic,” she shared.

Following Courtney’s accusations in June, Michael Costello and Monica Rose talked about the difficult situations they experienced with Tiegen, with the fashion designer revealing he comtemplated suicide after losing several professional opportunities.

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” Chrissy declared, in reference to her past tweets, “As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder, ‘How could I have done that?’”