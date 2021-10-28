Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s family is growing. As ¡HOLA! previously confirmed on an exclusive, within a couple of months the expectant couple will welcome not only one baby, but two. Cristiano and Georgina shared the great news with their followers over social media, where they left many with a sense of shock and excitement. According to our sister publications’ initial reports, the model finds herself in the 12th week (three months) of pregnancy.
“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠” wrote Cristiano on his Instagram post. In the photo, the couple is seen laying in bed together, holding the photo of the ultrasound where the two most recent members of their family are featured. Cristiano and Georgina’s family is currently made up of 11-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana Martina, who were all born in 2017.
Georgina shared the same post on her timeline. Aside from including a picture of the two newest member, they also included a photo of their four kids and Cristiano, hanging out in the hot tub as they all hold up the peace sign, referencing the two newest members of the family.
Cristiano shared the news with his closest friends, which could include the singer J Balvin. This Wednesday, he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call betweeen the two, captioning it “The Family!” Now that we know more information, his post appears to make more sense.
Cristiano and Georgina share a passion and a love for parenting. Over social media, they tend to share a lot about their family, especially about the good times they spend together, often featuring clips and photographs of a home that’s filled with fun and giggling children.
These news add to a year filled with personal and professional accomplishments for Georgina. In April, Netflix announced that it would be launching a reality TV show titled “I Am Geogina,” about the Spanish model born in Argentina. The series will track her origins and end up in her current and luxurious lifestyle.
In one of the sneak peeks of the series, you can hear the model talking with her friends about her much awaited wedding with Cristiano. “No, it’s not up to me. I wish!” she says, when asked about her walk down the aisle. The couple’s plans might change in the near future as they await for their shared second baby, news that have the world rejoicing. Congratulations!