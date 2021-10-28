Shanna Moakler posts photo with on-again boyfriend after Travis Barker engagement

Shanna Moakler wants fans to know she’s doing juuuust fine following her ex-husband’s engagement.
The former Playboy model took to Instagram this week to post a photo booth collage on her Story, which shows Moakler with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. In the pictures, the couple seems to be having a ball at a pirate-themed park and in one photo, Shanna can be seen giving her other half a kiss on the cheek.
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian’s lips tattooed and covers another Shanna Moakler tattoo
Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Responds To Kourtney Kardashian Drama After ‘Liking’ Hate Comment
Travis Barker’s ex-wife says the musician ‘had an affair with Kim Kardashian’ before dating Kourtney
She tagged Rondeau in the post and added three emojis: a heart, a kissy-face and a tongue-sticking-out one.
This reunion between Moakler and Rondeau comes after her ex-husband, Travis Barker, covered up his tattoo dedicated to Shanna with a scorpion, also getting another tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s lips. Of course, it also comes after Kravis’ romantic engagement earlier this month.
Shanna and Matthew seem to have quite the rollercoaster of a relationship, which is one reason fans are so surprised to see them back together. Back in July, Rondeau even said he was “happier” than ever after having broken up with her.
“I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally,” the 28-year-old told Life & Style at the time. “I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”
But it was only a month prior that Moakler was raving about her relationship, telling Page Six that her boyfriend was helping her create content for her OnlyFans page.
“He’s amazing. He and I talked about it a lot, and I told him I wouldn’t do it if he didn’t support it, and he’s been super supportive,” she shared with the outlet at the time. “He’s actually been helping me edit my content and he’s tried to help me with pictures I should use.”
“I’m really thankful to have someone who’s supportive,” she gushed.
It’s no secret that Shanna isn’t the biggest fan of Travis’ relationship with Kourtney, previously telling press that her ex-husband had an affair with her sister, Kim Kardashian, while the two of them were still married.
Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.