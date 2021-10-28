Shanna Moakler posts photo with on-again boyfriend after Travis Barker engagement

Shanna Moakler wants fans to know she’s doing juuuust fine following her ex-husband’s engagement.

The former Playboy model took to Instagram this week to post a photo booth collage on her Story, which shows Moakler with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. In the pictures, the couple seems to be having a ball at a pirate-themed park and in one photo, Shanna can be seen giving her other half a kiss on the cheek.

She tagged Rondeau in the post and added three emojis: a heart, a kissy-face and a tongue-sticking-out one.

This reunion between Moakler and Rondeau comes after her ex-husband, Travis Barker, covered up his tattoo dedicated to Shanna with a scorpion, also getting another tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s lips. Of course, it also comes after Kravis’ romantic engagement earlier this month.

©Shanna Moakler





Shanna and Matthew seem to have quite the rollercoaster of a relationship, which is one reason fans are so surprised to see them back together. Back in July, Rondeau even said he was “happier” than ever after having broken up with her.

“I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally,” the 28-year-old told Life & Style at the time. “I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

But it was only a month prior that Moakler was raving about her relationship, telling Page Six that her boyfriend was helping her create content for her OnlyFans page.