Vicente Fernández is out of the ICU

Vicente Fernández was hospitalized for the last two months, but we’re finally getting some good news. Despite the slow mending of his health, on Wednesday it was informed that the singer was released from the ICU and is now located in a regular room in the Hospital Country 2000, in Guadalajara, Mexico.

©@_vicentefdez



El cantante continuará con su recuperación en otra área del hospital

This encouraging information that makes it clear that the illness is finally going in the right direction was made public through a statement from Fernandez’s office. It was also signed by a medical team.

“We are glad to inform you that Mr. Vicente Fernández is out of intensive care, now located in a regular hospital room, where he’ll continue his rehabilitation and treatment,” reads the initial statement signed by doctors Luis Arturo Gómez, Francisco Javier González, and the rest of the medical team.

“His case will continue to be monitored, allowing more interaction with his family as he continues on the road to recovery,” states the message, where it’s explained that the 81-year-old singer is now more aware of his surroundings.

It was also announced that Fernández will continue to use a breathing aid device. “Don Vicente remains stable. He is more alert and cooperative in his rehabilitation therapy. His breathing remains weak which is why he need the intermittent use of breathing aids.”

Lastly, healthcare specialists said that they’re still keeping a close eye on the case. “We’re in a phase of recovery, where we’re closely following treatment. Still, the recovery of mobility is slow but ongoing.”

What happened to Vicente Fernández ?

This past August 6th, Vicente suffered a fall in his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos,” near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Don Vicente was moved to a medical center due to the trauma he suffered along his spine. Following emergency surgery, doctors discovered that Vicente suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Despite his slow recovery, his loved ones, the artistic community, and his fans and followers have sent him endless positive wishes and continue to hope for a speedy recovery.