Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family.

Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.

Pharrell and Lasichanh welcomed Rocket together in 2008, later getting married in 2013. While the couple rarely posts photos of them together or with their kids, the producer dedicated the song “Rocket’s Theme” to their son, from the soundtrack of 2010’s Despicable Me.

Back in 2014, Williams explained the meaning of Rocket’s name during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love,’ Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man,‘ and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rocket,’ ” he said at the time. “All of my favorite musicians.”

He went on to say, “In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend.”

Though Pharrell tends to keep his family life private, Rocket has made a couple of recent appearances on his dad’s Instagram, most recently photobombing a boomerang last week, which was simply captioned, “Rocket’s dad.” The pair previously enjoyed some father-son skateboarding time, sharing a photo of them atop a halfpipe, under which Williams wrote, “For my shredder.”

Williams and Lasichanh also welcomed a set of triplets in January 2017. “Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” his rep told PEOPLE at the time.