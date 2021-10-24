Alicia Silverstone shares TikTok discussing her experience with body shame

Alicia Silverstone replied to a popular TikTok that highlighted the body shaming she endured with the release of her film “Batman & Robin” in 1997. Silverstone did a duet of the video on TikTok and thanked the user of the video. “I love you,” she said.

©Alicia Silverstone



Silverston shared her reaction to the video through her TikTok account.

TikTok user @foreversymone gave some background on the issue, quoting an article that was published at the time of the film’s release, which commented Silverstone’s weight.“They compare her to Babe the Pig, all for having a full-figured face,” said the user. “As a fat woman who grew up obsessed with “Clueless,” who grew up obsessed with “Batman & Robin” that is pure camp, it just makes me very frustrated to know that … she couldn’t have been more than 130 [pounds] and they were straight-up ripping on her constantly over this.”

Silverstone has spoken about this issue several times, taking a break from acting due to the hurtful comments she experienced throughout this time. In an interview withThe Guardian, she talked about how these comments and media scrutiny affected her. “They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human,” she said.

©GettyImages



Alicia Silverstone starred as Bargirl in “Batman & Robin.”

Alicia Silverstone has been back at acting over the past few years, experiencing a resurgence in her career. Her most successful role in the film “Clueless” is still referenced to this day, with her often quoting some of the iconic moments on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. She also has several projects lined up in the near future, including the film “Senior Year,” where she stars alongside Rebel Wilson, and the successful Netflix series “The Babysitters’ Club.”