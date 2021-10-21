Blue Ivy shows off her acting skills in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new Tiffany ad

Blue Ivy has done it again! Beyonce’s talented daughter stole the show on the new ad for the coveted jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

Loading the player...

The famous couple recently made their debut as the new faces of the brand, with Beyonce wearing the iconic 129-carat Tiffany Diamond, worth $30 million. Now the pair have been featured in a new video titled ‘Date Night,’ and Blue Ivy makes the most adorable cameo.

The celebrity family can be seen cruising through Manhattan, looking red carpet ready while enjoying pizza and champagne. The romantic scene is accompanied with the classic song ‘Put Your Head on My Shoulder’ by Paul Anka.

©TIFFANY & CO





Fans of Beyonce already know Blue Ivy is a star, but now she is stepping into the spotlight more often, previously for the launch of the ‘Ivy Park Rodeo’ campaign, showcasing the new designs for kids, and earlier this year, posing for the Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Icy Park.’

The acclaimed 9-year-old daughter of the couple was also honored with the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards following the release of ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack, as she makes part of the track Brown Skin Girl.

She also went on to receive a Grammy earlier this year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, for the best music video category alongside her mom, again for their song Brown Skin Girl.