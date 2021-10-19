Alicia Silverstone says she got banned from a dating app after using a fake name

Alicia Silverstone proudly joined Bumble last month but she wasn’t always ready for people to know she was on a dating app. The single actress was a guest on The Drew Barrymore and she revealed to her long-time friend that she was kicked off a dating app a few years ago because she created a profile with a fake name and they thought she was a catfish and banned her. “A few years ago I tried to get on one of the dating apps and I put a fake profile because I wasn’t comfortable yet being me,” the 45-year-old confessed to Drew Barrymore.

Silverstone was married to Christopher Jarecki for 13 years but they split ways in 2018. Barrymore is also a single lady after divorcing Will Kopelman in 2016 and she vented with Alicia about how hard it is to date. She brought dating coach Damona Hoffman to offer some advice which is when the Clueless actress revealed that she was banned for catfishing. “‘And then I got kicked off, I got banned. And then I tried again, I got the courage up because I heard that you were on, and I heard that Sharon Stone was on. ’So I was like, “Well if they can be on, I can be on,” she told Barrymore.

Silverstone finally got the courage to be herself and got back on the app but ended up getting banned again right before a date. “So I went on as myself and it took a lot of courage to do it,” and then I did it and I had a date with someone planned and the day I went in to find out about the date where we were meeting or whatever, I had been banned, poor guy. So I got kicked off as myself too,” she said laughing. Unfortunately the poor guy never found out why she left him hanging.