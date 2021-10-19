Beyoncé and Jay-Z star in romantic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ inspired Tiffany & Co. ad

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are making their relationship more public than ever before since beginning their partnership with Tiffany & Co.

Continuing their 2021 “About Love” campaign with the jewelry company, the Carters shot a short film called “Date Night” that shows the loving, playful side of their relationship. The ad was inspired by the New York City backseat taxi scenes from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The video begins with a glammed-up Beyoncé sitting in the back of a Rolls Royce, applying red lipstick as she shows off some stunning Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a 10-carat diamond ring and 6-carat diamond earrings.

Once her husband joins her in the car, Beyoncé holds a yellow daisy in her hand and plays a game of “he loves me, he loves me not” while giving him playful glances. The singer went on to wrap her arm around the “Lucifer” rapper and laugh before he asked her, “Shall we get pizza?”

“I think we need pizza,” Bey agreed.

Then, the couple partake in the favorite activity of New York natives just like Jay by sharing a slice as they drive around the city. Then, he decided they needed to stop for champagne too.

“We need champagne,” the singer said. Hov replied, “Like real champagne?”

That’s when they make a quick stop to grab a bottle of Armand de Brignac, the brand that Jay-Z owns, clinking their champagne flutes before taking a sip.

Plus, at one point during the video, the couple’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 9, jumped into the backseat between them for a quick cameo. Just like most parents, a date night for Bey and Jay isn’t complete without an interruptioin from at least one of their kids.

The romantic video concludes with the couple interlocking their fingers to hold hands, as the rapper sweetly leans in to kiss the top of his wife‘s wrist. She then leaned her head on Jay’s shoulder as the pair silently mouthed the words to Paul Anka’s 1959 song, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder.”

The 2021 “About Love” campaign launched globally on September 2 with Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrating their love story and putting their chemistry on full display like never before--and fans can’t wait to see more.