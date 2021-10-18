Kanye West goes undercover in Europe--and you won’t believe his disguise

Kanye West has always been known for pushing boundries, doing things that nobody else would ever think of--and now that we’re all wearing masks every single day we go outside, he had to find a way to put his own spin on things.

The rapper was spotted in Berlin over the weekend, but even if you were walking down the street right next to him, you probably wouldn’t know it. Pictures of Ye show him donning an outfit similar to the aesthetic he’s been embracing in recent months, wearing an oversized Balenciaga bomber and knee-high Crocs boots.

Over his head, though, was an extremely unsettling Halloween mask, showing only the artist’s eyes underneath the barely-human-looking face and bald head.

This spotting comes following another masked appearance from Kanye, who performed at the wedding of Tiffany exec Alexandre Arnault last Saturday, where his longtime pals Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also in attendance.

That mask was a little less jarring, only partially covering his face--though it did muffle his voice as he sang his hits “Runaway” and “Flashing Lights.” This was the first time the rapper has put on a live performance post-pandemic, since his many Donda listening sessions only featured him playing recorded versions of the project as he danced along.

As Kanye fans already know, the 44-year-old’s affinity for masks is nothing new, rocking extravagant Margiela masks throughout his entire Yeezus tour nearly a decade ago. Now that the enntire world is masked up, it’s only right the rapper up the ante and make his on-stage disguises that much weirder.

West is currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife of almost seven years, Kim Kardashian. Together, the pair share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Given how supportive these two have been for one enother--with Kim bringing the kids to Ye’s listening sessioins and Kanye helping with Kardashian’s SNL hosting duties--fans were hopeful for a reconciliation, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen. Just last week, it was reported that the SKIMS founder will get to stay in family‘s $60 million Hidden Hills mansion, with that development seemingly signifying the divorce moving forward.