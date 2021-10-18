Sofia Vergara reunites with husband Joe Manganiello in Ireland for romantic getaway

Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, are finally together again!

The America’s Got Talent judge and her actor hubby met up in Ireland for some romantic sightseeing adventures, which puts an end to their month apart. The Colombian actress arrived in the country’s capital of Dublin last Tuesday to reunite with Manganiello, who has been there since early September.

According to their excessive Instagram activity, the couple has been having the time of their lives since Vergara’s arrival. On Saturday, Joe gave his wife a tour of the 814-year-old Dunlough Castle located on Cork‘s Mizen Peninsula.

Of course, as always, Joining the couple was their beloved chihuahua Bubbles, whom they adopted from the Los Angeles shelter Dogs Without Borders back in 2019.

The next day, Sofia shared her “Peaky Blinders look of the day,” with her followers, which she showcased while standing amongst castle ruins and green grass. For the occasion, she wore a grey tweed coat and matching flat cap with a white shirt, yellow bag, ripped blue skinny jeans, and white sneakers.

While fans love to see Sofia and Joe on their adventures, their pup is always the star of the show. The Modern Family alum posted a hilarious video on her IG Story as Bubbles performed an “Irish jig” on a stone while all bundled up in a silver puffer coat. Unfortunately, not all of the couple’s animal experiences were positive, as Vergara also had a close encounter with a nearby herd of sheep at the seaside spot.