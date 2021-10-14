George Clooney is not proud of his acting in the 1997 Batman film

Sometimes even the most famous actors have movies on their resume that they are not too proud of. For George Clooney, that movie is the 1997 ‘Batman’ film. Even after all these years, the 60-year-old still finds himself chatting about the time he played the superhero.

While on the red carpet promoting ‘The Tender Bar,’ an upcoming film he directed starring Ben Affleck, Clooney’s Batman saga was brought up and the actor had a few choice words about it. I did one superhero movie and I f***** it up so bad they won’t let me near the set,” Clooney said.

“I don’t want to get into all the bat nipples,” Clooney said, referring to a comment he made while being interviewed by Howard Stern.

“My work, where my bread is buttered, is the kind of films that I grew up in the ‘60s and ’70s, which is sort of the prime time for American filmmaking, which were all story-based,” the Oscar-winner said.

Clooney even admitted that he would not let his wife or children see him as Batman. “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” Clooney said.

“I wasn‘t good in it, it wasn’t a good film. What I learned from that failure was that I had to relearn how I was working,” the 60-year-old said.

“Now, I wasn‘t just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself,” he added.