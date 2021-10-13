Kylie Jenner upgrades Stormi’s playroom before giving birth to her new baby

When it comes to keeping Stormi happy, Kylie Jenner doesn’t play! The reality TV personality and beauty mogul recently took social media to reveal that she is upgrading her daughter’s playroom before giving birth to her second baby.

The 24-year-old pregnant mother gave her fans a glimpse of the renovations happening in her lavish $36 million LA mansion. On her Instagram Story, Jenner showed the entire room covered in plastic sheeting. “Storms new playroom I can‘t wait,” Kylie captioned the video.

©Kylie Jenner





In Summer, Jenner launched a three-part YouTube docuseries called Inside Kylie Cosmetics, revealing that she has brought her and Travis Scott’s 3-year-old daughter to the office over the years so she can be surrounded by “strong women.”

The toddler recently collaborated with her mom to launch a baby line. “Stormi has such strong women, and men, in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to. I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and my team to just be surrounded by strong women,” the beauty mogul explains.

“Kylie goes to work with Stormi, and Stormi loves it. She just absorbs it,” Kris Jenner says proudly as Stormi runs through the Kylie Cosmetics’ office, where she has her own room to play. But it’s not all fun and games; Kylie says, “she has her own office where she gets all her business done.”

In the series the 65-year-old momager also talks about watching her daughter and grandchild, praising Kylie’s mothering skills. “She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi. I’ve never seen anything like it. She’s so patient. She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment and if Stormi walks into the room and says, ‘Mommy, I need you,’ she will put that on hold and turn all of her attention to her daughter,” Kris says proudly.