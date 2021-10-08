Kylie Jenner steps out in the maternity version of Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga bodysuit

Kylie Jenner is following in her sister’s footsteps.

Even though she’s rocking a growing baby bump, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wants fans to know Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one who can rock head-to-toe monochromatic bodysuits.

After wearing a sheer lace unitard similar to the one Kardashian wore when she was pregnant with her son Saint West in 2015, Kylie took another cue from her older sister by putting on a Richard Quinn one-piece that’s almost identical to Kim’s Balenciaga suit at the Met Gala afterparty.

©Kylie Jenner





In the photo the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted to Instagram, she’s holding her growing baby bump, which is emphasized by the red, skintight spandex. Just like the Skims founder, Kylie’s outfit included built-in gloves and stilettos that are the exact same color as the rest of her look.

She accessorized with a matching overcoat adorned with some dramatic shoulder pads and in some photos, she held a floral-patterned handbag. To keep the attention on her outfit, Jenner kept her hairstyle simple, wearing her locks straight and parted down the middle.

This all-red look from the 24-year-old comes as she promotes her latest release with Kylie Costmetics. In celebration of Halloween and everything spooky, the brand is collaborating with A Nightmare on Elm Street, making for a very graphic promo shoot from Jenner.

To help promote it, Kylie did a photoshoot while wearing a Freddy Kruger-inspired costume. Even when trying to look scary, the reality star still looked stunning in a full-sleeved catsuit that resembled Krueger’s famous scarring on his body from the films. She finished the look with matching heels, a dark wig that had piecey bangs, and nails that resembled the character’s bladed hands.

While the photos for this collection seem to have been shot before the makeup mogul was pregnant--or at least before her bump was showing--it just goes to show that bodysuits are her--and her family’s--go-to look this year.