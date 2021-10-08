Lele Pons showed off her toned body in a neon orange bikini while holding a pumpkin

Even though it’s fall, the neon trend being worn by celebrities is still going strong. Lele Pons showed her love for pumpkin season with her latest Instagram post.
The 25-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing full neon orange and she looks adorable. In the photo, the singer is seen wearing an orange bikini and a red and orange wig, while holding a pumpkin in her hand. She captioned the post, “🎃🎃🎃 tbt.’ The post showed Pons in three different poses, laughing and holding the pumpkin.
The neon trend has been going strong for a while. Back in July, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand released a line of neon colored bikinis. The 37-year-old promoted the line by posting a series of pictures of herself posing in different neon bikinis to her Instagram.
Pons showed she is a fan of the neon trend while also showing off her toned body that she works hard to achieve. The 25-year-old has been candid about her weight loss journey, having shared before and after pictures of her fitness journey.
Back in July, Pons shared a video of her doing exercises such as walking lunges, step ups, wall sits, squats, and crunches. It’s evident in the footage how strong the 25-year-old has become.
The impressive post was accompanied by an inspiring caption that read, “Before vs. Now 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼... wanted to make this video to show that with exercising everyday, a proper nutrition , and discipline you can achieve your goal. Some may take longer than others and some faster depending on your metabolism cause all bodies are built different. But with determination you will get to where you want to get. It’s possible if you push yourself to be your best version. Thank you @dianamaux.”