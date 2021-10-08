Adele says women were the ‘most brutal’ when it came to her weight loss: ‘it hurt my feelings’

Adele looks stunning on the cover of Vogue and she opened up about her life in a beautiful and vulnerable way. The singer talked about many things like the loss of her father, her divorce, and what sparked her 100lb weight loss. While many praised her toned, and healthy physique, there were some who hated on her for “changing,” even saying she looked “too skinny” and was “pressured” to lose weight. Now, the singer is opening up about her weight loss and she told Vogue that the gym became her escape from anxiety.

Adele had a strained relationship with her father Mark Evans and he passed away from cancer in May of this year. She was raised alone by her mother after they split shortly after she was born and her father sold a story about her to the Sun newspaper. “I know he loved me, and we actually got our peace before he died,” she told Vogue.

Adele struggled with anxiety for a year and used different methods to try and was it. “It was a lot of sound baths. It was a lot of meditation. It was a lot of therapy. And a lot of time spent on my own.” That‘s when she found the power in going to the gym and working out. “It became my time. I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong.” Her trainer agreed, “It was getting stronger, physically and mentally. She got really turned on to the movement, and especially strength training. So turned on that she started doing double sessions.’”

Adele went on to talk about the pandemonium around her weight loss and said objectification is nothing new. “My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now.” The Grammy award-winning singer continued, “I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.” With the internet, it‘s easy for celebrities to see conversations and straight-up hate surrounding them and the English songwriter said the most brutal people were other women. “The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings,” she explained.

Adele’s highly anticipated album “30” comes six years after she released her last studio album, “25,” which won album of the year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.