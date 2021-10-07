Eiza González praises Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for show at the Louvre museum

Eiza González took social media to praise Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for the show at the Louvre museum as part of Paris Fashion Week. The Mexican actress described the event as a “cinematic experience” and congratulated the fashion designer’s team.

“This show was a cinematic experience. I got chills watching,” González wrote. “The way you create art is something truly special. Congratulations to the whole @louisvuitton team on another beautiful show and such a lovely night. I had the best time,” she added with a white heart emoji.

Eiza Gonzalez attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2021 in Paris, France.

Eiza attended the show wearing Louis Vuitton Spring 2022. The “Baby Driver” and “I Care a Lot” actress rocked a printed coat dress with pink and orange details. The star completed her look with black boots and smokey eyes.

In April, González was appointed as is the face of Louis Vuitton’s California-inspired fragrance collection called: On the Beach. The campaign features Eiza posing in sunset-inspired body paint to represent the fragrance’s bottle.

Alex Israel designed the perfume’s bottle and packaging and hand-painted the actress’ skin in a textural gradient that, according to the 31-year-old star, took a full working day to finish. “It looks like I rolled on magical rainbow sand!” González told Vogue. “It took eight full hours, almost nine actually, which is insane. And then it took almost four hours to get rid of it. You can imagine taking it off was like the ultimate scrub. My skin was, no joke, the softest it’s been in my entire life.”