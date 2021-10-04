George and Amal Clooney walked the red carpet together for the actor’s new film

Over the weekend, George and Amal Clooney made one of their first red carpet appearances in a long time. The famous couple attended the carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film, ‘The Tender Bar’ which was directed by George and stars Ben Affleck. The actor and human rights attorney happily posed with one another for the cameras.

©GettyImages



George and Amal Clooney posing for the cameras at last night’s premiere.

For the occasion, Amal wore a black dress with a silver pattern on it and black heels. She accessorized with hanging earrings and wore her dark hair down. George wore a dark suit over a black button down shirt that had a few buttons open at the top.

While on the carpet, the couple told Entertainment Tonight how they kept busy the last year during the global coronavirus pandemic. “It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are 4 and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren‘t missing out on much out in the world,” the actor said. “So, you know, I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home.”

“He‘s mainly teaching pranks for the time being,“ Amal added. ”But we’ll see if it develops.“ ”Well, I think those can really pay off over time,“ George said.

Ben also chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the new movie and working with his friend George. “We had great experience working together previously, he produced ‘Argo’ [with me]. He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it‘s like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom,” he said.

The two actors’ new film premieres later this year in theaters and then on Amazon Prime Video.