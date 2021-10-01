US-ENTERTAINMENT-VARIETY-WOMEN
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara adorably posed on a red carpet together

The actress and 16-year-old daughter attended Variety’s “Power of Women” event.

By Fabiana Buontempo
Angelina Jolie took her daughter Zahara as her date to a red carpet event this week and the two looked stunning. The 46-year-old actress posed for cameras with 16-year-old Zahara on Thursday at Variety’s “Power of Women” event that was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, according to E! News.

Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event - Arrivals©GettyImages
Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara at Thursday’s event.

For the occasion, Jolie wore a floor length soft brown silk long-sleeved pleated dress that had a high collar. The ‘Girl, Interrupted’ actress kept her glam simple that consisted of a soft smoky eye, glowy skin, and a pop of red on her lips. Her brown hair was styled down in soft waves.

The actress’ teen daughter, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt, looked elegant in an all-white look that consisted of a white quarter sleeved blouse tucked into white high-waisted pants that was accessorized with a white belt and matching sneakers. The mother-daughter duo adorably posed for photographers hugging each other.

Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime - Inside©GettyImages
Angelina Jolie giving a speech about Amanda Gorman.

At the annual event, the 46-year-old introduced 23-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman. Gorman became a household name when she gave a powerful speech earlier this year at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Those who have the power of free speech—the weapon of free speech—must combine to defend those who do not,” Angelina told the crowd, according to Variety. “We need voices like Amanda‘s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely and light the way for others.”

