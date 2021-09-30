Shakira and her son fought off two bears who tried to rob them

Shakira had a terrifying experience this week. The Colombian singer took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to tell about the scary encounter she had with two bears.

Reportedly, Shakira and her eight-year-old son Milan Pique Mebarak were walking in a park in Spain when they got attacked by two wild boars. ““Look how they left my bag, the two wild boars that attacked me in the park,” the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer said in Spanish. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything,” she said.

The 44-year-old turned to her son to back her up that her story is true. “Milan tell the truth, say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.” Luckily neither Shakira or her son suffered any injuries from the scary attack.

There does not seem to be any witnesses of Shakira’s incident but supposedly this story is not that far-fetched considering Spanish police have received almost 2,000 phone calls about wild hogs incidents, according to BBC.

This past May, boars reportedly attacked a woman in Rome and stole her groceries, according to the Guardian.

For some backstory on the species, according to BBC, “Boars, which can carry a wide variety of diseases, are listed among the world‘s most invasive species and can survive in almost any environment. But increasingly the animals are drawn to cities, where they live off rubbish discarded by humans.”