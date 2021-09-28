Shakira and Gerard Piqué youngest son, Sasha, is a real-life anime

The Piqué Mebarak family has athleticism running through their veins. Shakira is known for her music and hips movements; however, the Colombian singer is an expert at skateboarding and surfing. As per Gerard Piqué, we all know he is a successful soccer player. And when he is not in the field playing professionally, he is running around with his two boys, Sasha and Milan.

The “Pies Descalzos” interpreter recently took social media to praise her youngest son Sasha. The singer shared a photo of her 6-year-old martial artist, and his skills have gone viral.

Sasha is growing up, developing his talent in sports, and practicing discipline. In the photograph, the little athlete can be seen mastering the difficult technique of the “flying kick,” which is a kick delivered in mid-air, with neither foot touching the ground.

As if he was in full Jackie Chan mode, Sasha appears dressed in a red kimono and a green belt. According to Karate experts, the green belt is awarded to intermediate students who are refining their skills and successfully learned the basic karate steps.

“My little ninja,” wrote the proud mother under the photo. The impressive kick certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the superstar’s fans, who flooded the image with “likes” and comments.

“The talent of that flying kick is inherited from Shak, right at the end of a concert,” a person wrote. At the same time, others assured that the skill comes from his father. “You don‘t need bodyguards, Shaki 🤷😂 now you have your Sasha, to cover your back 😂,” another fan said.

©@shakira



Milan, Shakira, Gerard and Shasha

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Shakira shared her parenting style, including not letting her kids listen to her music at home and trying her best to raise them with as much normalcy as possible.