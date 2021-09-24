Marc Anthony debuts new girlfriend Madu Nicola at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s Ex and father of her twins, was one of the stars that stole the show on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The singer made a surprise entrance with a new girlfriend, Madu Nicola! He looked very happy and was enjoying the event. In recent months, the singer has been linked to different models, but it wasn’t until tonight that this new love interest was confirmed.
The ‘Vivir mi vida’ singer and his mysterious companion wore matching outfits, as he was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while she wore a strapless black dress. The couple were all smiles before the cameras and even exchanged a few public kisses.
Once inside the Watsco Center, the singer and his girlfriend shared seats in the same row, and were located a few steps from the stage. After some performances, it was Marc’s turn. He sang ‘Pa’lla Voy’ for the first time on television.
The last time Marc, who was previously married to Jennifer Lopez and gave the seal of approval on his ex wife relationship with Ben Affleck, made a romance publicly known was in 2019, when he was involved with the model Jessica Lyne Harris, whom he met after breaking up with Raffaella Modugno.
So far, there aren’t many details about Marc Anthony’s companion, but we are excited to soon learn more about who is Madu Nicola and how she captured his heart.