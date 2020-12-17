Blake Lively’s most spectacular dress is back

Blake Livelyremembers that famous design that she wore to the MET Gala in 2018 in a very particular way. This 2020 has been an absolutely atypical year and has caused, among many other things, that the major events and red carpets around the world have been paralyzed (or celebrated in a very different way from what is known until now). However, that does not prevent us from looking back to remember some of the most spectacular looks that they left us on previous occasions. Lively, for example, has recently recalled several times what seems to be her favorite dress, the spectacular Versace design that she wore to the 2018 MET Gala.

Two and a half years ago, the one who was once the iconic SerenaVan der Woodsen in Gossip Girl climbed the stairs for the last time -for now- to enter the emblematic MET Gala. Lively did not disappoint and managed to become one of the best dressed of the night, and she dazzled with an impressive baroque style jewel dress that did not fit in any car, in fact, she had to get to the museum by bus. Signed by Versace, this design was engraved in the collective imagination and went down in the history of the gala’s red carpet, and it seems that even the actress herself continues to dream of it.

The dress in question consisted of a gold bodice set with rhinestones adorned with a front medallion in red, green and blue tones, from which a voluminous maroon skirt with transparencies and metallic embroidery began. The Californian liked it so much that in May, she remembered it in front of her followers, and just a few days ago she shared an image of that day on her networks again. In the last hours, she has also referred to it again when she received a most unexpected gift. The Crystal Ninja brand has created for her a non-discreet coffee thermos inspired by the aforementioned design, and the truth is that no detail has been left out.

It is full of small red and gold crystals and incorporates the central stones, and mimics the meandering motifs of the piece. “They have turned my Versace dress into a thermos for coffee. I‘m not well,” wrote Blake along with a video in which she perfectly showed the design. Without a doubt, a most original and groundbreaking gift.