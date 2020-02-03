Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl nails shined as bright as her performance

Amazing voices, Latin rhythm and a lot of brightness! These are the perfect words to describe the historial halftime show of the 2020 Super Bowl, a presentation from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez that celebrated Latino representation.

Shakira was the first to get on the stage of Hard Rock Stadium with a two piece red outfit by Peter Dundas— a design with gipsy feels that pays homage to the Colombian star’s Arab side. On the other hand, the Jenny from the Block singer dazzled with an outfit created by the Versace house, which transformed as her performance progressed.

Jennifer Lopez stunned with her Versace look in the halftime Super Bowl 2020

While JLo’s performance at the Super Bowl was one for the books, her beauty look was not far behind. For the occasion, Emme and Max's mother embraced her long curly locks, wore a smoky eyes, glossy lips and a personalized Swarovski crystal manicure. The eye-catching design was created by the famous nail artist, Tom Bachik, who used dozens of Swarovski crystals to create the effect of broken glass, inspired by one of the singer's on-stage looks.

“I love mixed media and dimension and JLo loves bling and sparkle so I teamed up with Swarovski to make that happen at the highest level. I love making nails like jewelry. To do this, Swarovski stones in various shapes were applied sporadically over the top like fractured glass. We finished with white striping in between the crystals to set it off,” the celebrity manicurist said on social media.

Jlo's manicure was made with Swarovski crystals, a design made by Tom Bachik

Not only was JLo’s manicure perfect for this historic date, her fingertips looked like an extension of her wardrobe! A detail that confirms that the Diva of the Bronx is the queen of bling.