Is this why everyone is Googling Jennifer Lopez’s age? JLo’s Super Bowl beauty secret revealed

During Jennifer Lopez’s incredible Super Bowl Half Time Show appearance with Shakira, fans were flocking to Google to find out her age! (Spoiler: she’s 50 and fabulous!). Not only did JLo show off the athletic Hustlers moves that had our jaws dropping, she also looked more radiant than ever. But what was her Super Bowl beauty secret? In the run-up to the big show, skincare expert Toska Husted, owner of Toska European Spa in Charlotte, North Carolina, jetted to Miami to treat the multitalented star with a new type of state-of-the-art facial for the true JLo glow.

"Jennifer is naturally beautiful and very sweet, her positive energy is infectious," Toska enthused about her A-list client. "She works so incredibly hard so she deserved a little extra pampering. She was a pleasure to work with."

The star indulged in the Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial, which consists of a pore-refining deep cleanse, a luxurious pampering with custom serums and masques, and then treatment with a microcurrent machine to lift and tone. The process uses Biologique Recherche products and the Remodeling Face Machine, which utilizes high-tech bio-electrotherapy to lift and define. The final result was JLo's flawless visage that had fans Googling “Jennifer Lopez age” during the Super Bowl!

©GettyImages



Jennifer looked fantastic during her performance and in the run-up to the Super Bowl. To get her glow, she indulged in the new Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial

Here's the step by step process for the JLo Super Bowl facial:

STEP ONE: THE CLEANSE

Toska began by cleansing Jennifer’s skin with Biologique Recherche Solution Demaquillante Pour Les Yeux to remove any trace of eye makeup

Then, she continued the treatment with a first cleanse with the brand’s Eau Micellaire, followed by a second cleanse with Lait VIP02

Finally, she applied Biologique Recherche’s exfoliating toner, P50 1970

STEP TWO: CUSTOM SERUMS AND MASQUES

The next step is meant to exfoliate and lift the skin. Toska applied a combination of acids, botanical extracts and silk proteins to JLo’s skin. The custom cocktail of serums, including A Glyca, Colostrum, and Matriciel Visage, were all infused with the help of a special technique using a stimulating galvanic current.

For the masque stage, Toska applied Biomagic, Masque Vip02 and Creme Masque Vernix and used Patchs Defatigante to smooth the eye area and reduce puffing.

STEP THREE: FINAL TONING

Toska completed Jennifer's treatment with microcurrent technology to tone her facial muscles

Finally, she applied a mix of La Grande Creme, Serum Yall02 and Le Grand finishing serum

And it wasn’t just Jen who was getting in shape for the Super Bowl. Toska also revealed that JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez got his own “Glow on the Go” mini-facial. The couple that glows together, stays together!