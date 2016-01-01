Amy Schumer and Ciara get romantic Instagram messages from their boyfriends

Who needs Valentine's Day when you are in love and have Instagram? Just ask comedian Amy Schumer and singer Ciara, whose respective boyfriends made some seriously romantic declarations to them on social media this week.

During Monday night's College National Championship game, NFL star Russell Wilson took to his Instagram to show his girlfriend Ciara some love on the heels of her performance of the National Anthem.

Ciara's boyfriend Russell Wilson posted this pic of his

"I see you baby!! Sounded amazing and looked flawless in every way! @ciara," the 27-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback captioned the photo of the singer on stage at the University of Phoenix stadium.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer's love Ben Hanisch was also feeling the romance, taking to his Instagram on Monday to show off a super sweet pic of new girlfriend. "There is no place I'd rather be," Ben wrote next to the image of Amy, 34, wrapped up in a blanket during their sunset stroll on the beach.

Ben posted this sweet pic of Amy, writing

The couple apparently found some downtime after a whirlwind night at Sunday's Golden Globes, where Amy gushed about her new man. "We're in love and it's really exciting," the Trainwreck star shared with People on the red carpet. "I've never been dating anyone that the public's really known about, but I like that everyone thinks I've been single my whole life. They're like, 'She got her first boyfriend!' and I’m like, 'No, I've dated people over the years.'

Amy – whose BFF Jennifer Lawrence gave the relationship her stamp of approval – showed off a sweet photo of her leading man in a post-Golden Globes Instagram message thanking her glam squad, friends and Ben, who she appreciated for being her "after date."