Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky's family life in Australia
Elsa and Chris recently settled in his Australian homeland with their three young children.
Chris made his debut on Instagram in early October by sharing a snake selfie. "Hangin' with the locals in my backyard… the real Jurassic Park!" he wrote alongside the photo.
"My new house mate!!" Elsa captioned this daring candid, with the hashtags: #Australia #wildlife #lovenature #snakes #vidasalvaje #scarymoments #howwegethimout #donttouch #excited
Elsa said she was "melting" with love at the sight of this daddy moment.
Uncle Liam Hemsworth posted this cute pic with the caption, "Who needs babysitters?"
"The family who trains together, stays together!" posted proud dad Chris with this pic of himself working out with the help of his son.
Chris and Liam reunited with their parents at the Melbourne premiere of Liam's new movie, 'Dressmaker'.
