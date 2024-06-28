Harper Beckham shows how she fills her eyebrows with subtle gel strokes

At just 12 years old, Harper Seven Beckham is already testing the water of the beauty world. Recently, she captured the attention of social media with her makeup skills, a talent she is honing under the expert guidance of her mother, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria, a former Spice Girl and the founder of her beauty line launched in 2019 has been sharing her makeup secrets, routines, and skincare tricks on social media, inspiring many—including her daughter. Although Harper does not yet have an Instagram profile, she has found a platform through her mother's account to showcase her growing interest in beauty.

© Getty Images (L-R) David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Harper Beckham are seen in Paris, France on September 30, 2022.

In a recent post that quickly went viral, Harper recorded herself applying several eyebrow-fixing brushes, clearly demonstrating the striking difference between a perfectly combed eyebrow and an ungroomed one.

A trait likely inherited from her fashion-forward mother

Victoria's influence is evident as Harper meticulously applies the products, exhibiting skill and confidence beyond her years. The post garnered positive comments from followers who praised Harper's technique and expressed excitement about her future endeavors in the beauty industry.

© Getty Images Harper Beckham attends the "Beckham" Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England.

In 2023, David shared a very sweet moment with his 12-year-old daughter. The former athlete documented when Harper tried her makeup skills on him, using white eyeliner and contouring. At the same time, he stayed perfectly still, letting the young artist focus on her craft.

The proud dad shared the photo with her fans and followers, revealing that he “looked better” after the glam session. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring,” he wrote, adding that he is “not sure what that means,” and calling Harper his “little makeup artist.”

Beckham also tagged his wife, Victoria Beckham, with fans of the celebrity family praising him for his father-daughter relationship. “Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is,” one person joked, while someone else commented, “Cute relationship they have,” adding, “Love her and the way you are with her!”

