Queen Rania reunites with the first lady in New York City

UNICEF’s Champions for Children: Child Rights at the Heart of the SDGs reception event on Sunday was a royal reunion for Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. The two royals joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the event in New York City on the eve of the SDG Summit.

©Royal Hashemite Court



The first lady and Queen Rania reunited in New York City on Sept. 17

The first lady, who was a keynote speaker, was dressed in a baby blue pantsuit for the event, while Queen Rania looked characteristically stylish wearing a black button-down shirt and midi skirt. Queen Mathilde also opted for a striped skirt teamed with a white blouse.

“It’s wonderful to be here with so many colleagues and friends – Rania, Mathilde, Agata, and Philippa serving alongside you as First Lady of the United States is the honor of my life,” Dr. Biden said in her remarks.

The first lady, who has been an educator for over three decades, noted in her speech that “children are the smartest investment we can make in eliminating poverty, boosting economic growth, strengthening democracy, and promoting global peace and prosperity.” She said, “This is why children must be at the center of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

©Royal Hashemite Court



Queen Mathilde and Queen Rania attended the event in NYC

The event, which took place on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, was held ahead of the launch of UNCEF’s “Progress on Children’s Well-Being: Centring child rights in the 2030 Agenda” report. ﻿According to Queen Rania’s office, the goal of the event was to “place children at the heart of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by focusing on their empowerment and the need to invest in their future.”

Queen Mathilde and Queen Rania aren’t the only royals visiting New York City this week. The Prince of Wales arrives in New York on Monday. During his first visit to the Big Apple since 2014, Prince William will attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and carry out additional engagements ﻿linked to The Earthshot Prize and learn about how New York is tackling environmental issues.