Palace shares coronation recipe ‘chosen personally’ by King Charles and Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace has released a recipe fit for and picked by royalty! Ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend, ﻿the palace shared a recipe for a coronation quiche. The recipe featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon was “chosen personally” by Their Majesties in celebration of the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Coronation Big Lunch, which is taking place May 7—the day after the coronation ceremony—“aims to brings neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun.” The palace noted that the deep quiche can be eaten hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes, adding that it is “perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”

Scroll for the Coronation Quiche recipe, which serves six!

Ingredients and method from Buckingham Palace:

Ingredients

Pastry

125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

25g cold butter, diced

25g lard

2 tablespoons milk

Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry

Filling

125ml milk

175ml double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,

Salt and pepper

100g grated cheddar cheese,

180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g cooked broad beans or soya beans

Directions