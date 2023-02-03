Did Meghan and Harry attend Ellen and Portia’s vow renewal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal. Friends and family gathered at Ellen and Portia’s home for Portia’s 50th birthday party this week. The Arrested Development alum surprised her wife at the party with a vow renewal ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner.

According to PEOPLE, Portia recycled her wedding dress from their 2008 nuptials for the occasion. The Finding Dory star, 65, shared footage from the ceremony. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday,” Ellen tweeted along with a link to the YouTube video.

In addition to Meghan and Harry, who reside in Montecito, PEOPLE reported that Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge and Orlando Bloom were also in attendance.

Ellen has previously revealed that Nacho Figueras was “responsible for introducing” her to Harry and Meghan. Back in 2019, Ellen shared on her talk show that she had spent an afternoon with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during her and Portia’s summer trip to England. “It was an honor for them to meet me,” she joked. “They are so amazing. They’re the cutest couple and so down to earth.” ﻿Meghan appeared on Ellen’s show in 2021, where they recalled seeing each other on Halloween.

An insider told Page Six on Feb. 2, that Meghan and Harry had a “wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal.” The source added that they are all “close friends.”