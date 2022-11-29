Queen Rania has ‘lovely afternoon’ with Queen Consort Camilla and Crown Princess Mary

Queen Consort Camilla welcomed Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to Clarence House on Monday. King Charles III’s wife hosted the Jordanian Queen and Danish Crown Princess for afternoon tea at the royal residence.

“A lovely afternoon with Her Majesty Queen Consort Camilla and Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark,” Rania wrote alongside a photo from their afternoon together. She also added the hashtags “#Jordan #UK #London.”

The Danish Royal House shared the same photo on Instagram, writing (translated to English): “Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess was today welcomed to London by Her Majesty Queen Camilla of Great Britain at a reception in Clarence House. The reception was also attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan.”

Rania and Mary both attended a reception, hosted by the Queen Consort, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The reception, which was attended by some 300 guests, including the Countess of Wessex, the First Lady of Ukraine and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, aimed to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence international campaign.

“Today, a remarkable group of people gathered at Buckingham Palace with one aim – to see the end of violence against women and girls. I was deeply moved and inspired by their stories,” Camilla, who has worked to raise awareness about violence against women for over a decade, said in a statement shared by the royal family’s official Twitter account. “With determination and courage, we will see the end of these heinous crimes forever.”