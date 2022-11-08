New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day

Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.

“Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!” a message under the photo reads. “Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell website also provided “helpful reminders” for individuals preparing to vote on Nov. 8, including to check their polling location and hours, to make sure they have the right ID to vote, to research what is on their ballot, and to bring snacks, comfortable shoes, and a book or activity in case the lines are long.

The organization also noted: “If you’re in line when the polls close, you’re legally allowed to vote, no matter how long the line is” and “if anyone intimidates or tries to suppress your right to vote, call the voter protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE.”

Archewell shared a post about voting last month, writing: “Archewell Foundation believes in the importance of civic participation, no matter who you vote for. Voting matters because it affects your friends, family and communities. We all have a voice, and this is one key way to use it and help shape our future.”

Back in 2020, Meghan shared why she planned on voting in the elections that November. “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” she told Marie Claire. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

“One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,’” Meghan continued. “That is why I vote.”