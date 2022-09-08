Elton John shares emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth following the announcement of her death

Elton John has shared a heartfelt message following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96. The iconic singer is honoring the British monarch, showing his appreciation for her and reminiscing about her “inspiring presence.”

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passion,” Elton wrote. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our gratestes, and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

He continued, “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Elton had some very memorable moments with Queen Elizabeth, including in the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012.

The singer was also present for a special performance at her Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British royal to celebrate the impressive milestone, even surpassing Queen Victoria who reigned for 63 years.

Following the announcement of her death, Prince Charles, shared a statement as “His Majesty The King at the time of the Queen’s death.”

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he declared.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”