Sporty Kate kicks soccer ball in wedges!

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her sporty side while wearing wedges on Thursday! Prince William and Kate visited Cambridgeshire, where they both kicked a soccer ball at the first-ever Cambridgeshire County Day. ﻿Kate, who was wearing an L.K. Bennett dress and wedges, attempted to kick the target after her husband.

“And the Duchess did it in heels! She’s always so game, no matter what. Love that about her,” one social media user tweeted.

The royal couple visited Cambridgeshire on June 23 to celebrate the region and champion the work of key charitable organizations in the area. When asked by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire if she was enjoying Cambridgeshire County Day, Kate replied, “It’s awesome!”

While Kate wore wedges to Cambridgeshire County Day, she kicked off her visit to Cambridgeshire on Thursday wearing suede pointed pumps to the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum. The Duke and Duchess viewed their first official joint portrait, which was unveiled on Thursday, at the museum. The artwork, commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to Cambridgeshire, was painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth.