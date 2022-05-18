Kate Middleton attends garden party at Buckingham Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her first garden party of the season on Wednesday. Kate was joined by Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex at Buckingham Palace for the event on May 18.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge attended the garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 18

The royal mom of three looked characteristically stylish for the occasion wearing a design by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a matching fascinator by Jane Taylor. Meanwhile, Sophie, Countess of Wessex opted for a floral print midi dress.

The first garden party of the season was held last week on May 11, and was attended by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The following day, the Princess Royal hosted the Not Forgotten Association’s annual garden party at Buckingham Palace.

©Getty Images



The Duchess was joined by Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex at the garden party

Buckingham Palace previously announced that Queen Elizabeth, 96, would not be attending this year’s garden parties. Instead, Her Majesty, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, is being represented by members of the royal family.

An additional garden party is scheduled to take place at Buckingham Palace on May 25, and another is set to be held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland on June 29.

According to the royal family’s website, “Garden Parties are an important way for The Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.”