James Corden reveals his kids’ playdate at Meghan and Harry’s home

James Corden has visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their home in Montecito. In an interview with The Sun, The Late Late Show host recalled, “It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously, I’m not telling you anymore. Obviously.”

James shares Max, 11, Carey, seven, and four-year-old Charlotte with his wife Julia Carey, while Meghan and Harry are parents to three-year-old son Archie Harrison and 11-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020. Last year, Harry toured Los Angeles with James on an open-top bus in a segment for The Late Late Show.

The Into the Woods actor, who attended the couple’s royal wedding in 2018, told The Sun that he is a “huge fan of both” Meghan and Harry, and that his “experience of them has been nothing but positive.”

“Obviously I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it’s really hard to judge, or be judgmental,” he said. “People process things and deal with things in different ways and that’s OK, and it’s all right to think whatever you think about somebody.”

James shared that he has a “huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry,” adding that, “Anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.”

“I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I’ll always be in their corner,” the TV host continued. “I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it’s impossible to judge any of it really.”