Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg’s son is growing up! Prince Charles turned two on Tuesday, May 10. To celebrate the﻿ Prince’s birthday, the Grand-Ducal Court of Luxembourg released several new portraits of Charles, including pictures of the young royal with his proud parents and a cake featuring a number “2” birthday candle.

The sweet family photos were taken in the gardens of Fischbach Castle in Luxembourg. In addition to the photos, the Grand-Ducal Court also shared a “souvenir video” from Prince Guillaume, Princess Stéphanie and Prince Charles’ recent visit to the Parc Merveilleux (Wonderful Park) during which the little Prince got up close and personal with animals!

