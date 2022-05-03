Princess Talita von Fürstenberg attends Met Gala with grandmother Diane von Fürstenberg

Princess Talita von Fürstenberg might not have worn a tiara like many Met Gala attendees on Monday, but she still sparkled from head to toe. The granddaughter of Diane von Furstenberg hit the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in a glittering green gown accessorized with matching beaded opera gloves by Wing & Weft Gloves and jewelry from Fernando Jorge’s collection.

©Getty Images





Talita’s hair, which was done by Michael Silva, also shimmered with sparkles that were placed in her long tresses. The designer’s granddaughter was dressed for this year’s Met Gala dress code: “gilded glamour.” HOLA! USA was told, “Talita was modern GILDED glamour. We did gold for the last Met and wanted to push the boat out so we did forest greens ombreing into aged gold and hand beaded opera gloves that we reversed so her finger tips were literally covered in gold.”

The DVF co-chair attended the star-studded soirée on May 2 with her paternal grandmother, Diane. The inspiration behind the designer’s look—featuring a print from DVF’s archive and organza petalshand appliqués on chiffon—was “modern Gibson girl in DVF.”

Diane and her granddaughter made a glamorous duo as they posed for photos at New York’s iconic Carlyle hotel before making their way to the Met Gala to celebrate the opening of the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”