Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter wears adorable royal hand-me-down

Mia Tindall accompanied her parents Zara and Mike Tindall to Prince Philip’s memorial service sporting a familiar coat. One eagle-eyed royal enthusiast noticed that the eight year old was wearing a hand-me-down at the Service of Thanksgiving on March 29.

“Cousins who share! Yesterday, at the Thanksgiving Service, Mia Tindall wore the same Monsoon military coat previously worn by her cousin Savannah Phillips at Christmas in 2017! So cute!” CoutureAndRoyals tweeted.

While her older cousin once wore the coat with white tights, Mia stepped out wearing the stylish piece with navy tights and a headband on Tuesday. The two cousins sat next to each other during the service for their late great-grandfather. Savannah’s younger sister Isla also attended the service at Westminster Abbey, sitting beside their father Peter Phillips, who is Zara’s older brother.

©Getty Images





Five of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren were in attendance—Mia, Savannah, Isla, Prince George and Princess Charlotte—as well as Her Majesty’s four children, seven of her grandchildren, and several foreign royals, including Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima and Prince Albert. The service, which took place ahead of the one-year anniversary of Prince Philip’s death, celebrated the life and work of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following Philip’s passing in 2021, Mike paid tribute to the Queen’s husband with a sweet photo﻿ of his and Zara’s eldest daughter Mia eating with the Duke of Edinburgh. Alongside the image, Princess Anne’s son-in-law wrote: “It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared. A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”