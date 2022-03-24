Princess Aiko wishes happiness for former Princess Mako

Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, looked confident in a press conference this past Thursday. The princess was asked a variety of questions, including her views on love, marriage, and the controversial decision her cousin Princess Mako ﻿made when she relinquished her royal titles to marry a commoner.

©GettyImages



Princess Aiko has nothing but kind words for her cousin, Princess Mako.

“I will always remember with gratitude how she was so friendly and kind to me,” said Aiko according to People Magazine. “As her cousin, I pray that she will be happy for many years.” While the Princess didn’t provide much detail, she commented on her cousin’s wedding, which was subdued and disregarded tradition. Princess Aiko said that decision was taken by her father and his brother, Crown Prince Akishino. When speaking about her own relationships and possible marriage, she said, “As for my ideal partner, I don’t have anyone specific in mind, but I feel a relationship in which we can be together and both parties can make each other smile would be ideal,” she said.

Princess Mako officially departed the Japanese royal family when she decided to marry Kei Komuro. Following their wedding in October, the couple were spotted in New York, their new home. Mako gave up on all of her royal titles while also turning down a 1.3$ million payout from the Japanse government that is made to women who lose their royal status due to marriage. “Kei is irreplaceable to me,“ said Mako in a press conference following her controversial decision. ”We had no choice but to get married in order to live our lives and be true to our hearts.“

©GettyImages



The Princess and Kei Komuro in a press conference.

Mako and Kei met when they were students at the International Christian University in Tokyo. The two got engaged in December 2013 and continued to have their relationship discreetly while Mako studied her master’s degree in England.