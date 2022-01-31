One day after making an appearance at the Cheltenham Racecourse with her mom Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter Mia Tindall stepped out again to support her dad Mike Tindall at the Battle of the Balls soccer game.

The eight year old, who is 22nd in line to the throne, looked all grown up during her recent outings. Mia wore a stylish grey coat over a dress to the Festival Trials Day on Saturday. “She’s grown since we last saw her !” one social media user reacted to photos, while another tweeted, “How beautiful Mia is! [heart emoji] And she is so big now... how time flies!!”

Zara’s daughter dressed down in jeans and sneakers for the charity soccer game on Sunday, where she was pictured playing on the field and sporting face paint!

Scroll to see photos from Mia’s most recent public outing...