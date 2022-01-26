Prince Nikolai of Denmark lands new magazine cover

Queen Margrethe II’s eldest grandchild, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, is Vogue Scandinavia’s February-March cover star. The issue, which “celebrates the experience of growing up in a region with kings and queens, princes and princesses,” features the 22-year-old Danish royal on the cover wearing pink trousers and a matching jacket from Dior.

Nikolai, who is Prince Joachim and his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg’s oldest son, told the magazine that opening and closing Kim Jones’ spring/summer 2019 Dior menswear show is “really what launched” his career.” He said, “I was so privileged that I got to both open and close the show. I really got a lot of attention after that.”

The Danish royal made his runway debut modeling for Burberry in 2018. “I was super nervous,” he confessed. Although Nikolai noted that he is used “to the press and the cameras… to being a public figure all my life.” The Prince recently closed Rains’ Paris Fashion Week show.