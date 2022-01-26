Sultan of Brunei’s daughter, Princess Fadzillah Lubabul, tie the knot in a spectacular week-long wedding

Princess Fadzillah Lubabul, daughter of billionaire Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah - one of the world‘s richest men, had a lavish week-long wedding. She married Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi.

Princess Fadzilah is known as the ‘sporty princess.’ She is the captain of Brunei’s national netball team. In addition, The Princess earned her degree in international studies from Kingston University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Hult International Business School.

She is the elder sister of Prince Mateen, one of Brunei’s most popular royals. He shared several pictures of the weeding in his Instagram account, “Congratulations to the newlyweds I’m so happy for the both of you. Big love to my beautiful sister.”

The venue was Istana Nurul Iman, the Sultan’s official residence and one of the biggest palaces in the world.

Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Fadzillah Lubabul Bolkiah are both the children of the Sultan and his second wife, Hajah Mariam, whom he divorced in 2003.