British royal makes big change to social media accounts

Prince Andrew’s social media accounts have been “removed.” The Duke of York’s Twitter account is no longer active and his Instagram account has been made private. Meanwhile, Andrew’s Facebook page is currently still active, but has not been updated since January 26, 2020.

On Wednesday, a source close to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s father told the MailOnline that all of the Duke’s social media channels had now been removed and were no longer live, but some of them were taking longer to filter through. The source said, “The changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York.”

©Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP



Prince Andrew’s Instagram has been made private, while his Twitter account is no longer active

Last week, it was announced that Andrew’s military affiliations and royal patronages had been returned to the Queen. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the palace added. A source also told BBC that Queen Elizabeth’s 61-year-old son will no longer use the style “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

Buckingham Palace’s statement came one day after a judge denied Andrew’s request to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit. Virginia alleges that “Jeffrey Epstein and others trafficked her to Prince Andrew who took advantage of the situation by sexually abusing her when she was under the age of eighteen.” The Prince has denied the allegations.